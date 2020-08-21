Sioux City Man Carlos Jose Gomez Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distribution of Methamphetamine and Possessing a Gun During a Drug Trafficking Crime

(STL.News) – A Sioux City man who distributed approximately 4 pounds of methamphetamine from his residence was sentenced, Thursday, August 20, 2020, to more than 15 years in federal prison.

Carlos Jose Gomez, age 37, from Sioux City, Iowa was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

On March 4, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Gomez’s property where they seized approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, and $1,000 in cash belonging to Gomez. In a plea agreement, Gomez admitted to selling nearly 4 pounds of “ice” methamphetamine from December of 2019 through March 4, 2020. Gomez also admitted to knowingly possessing a gun in furtherance of selling methamphetamine.

Gomez was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Gomez was sentenced for Count 1 to 123 months’ imprisonment, and for Count 2 to 60 months’ imprisonment. Gomez must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Gomez is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ron Timmons and was investigated by Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.

