Sioux City Couple Adam Holbrook and Stephanie Holbrook to Federal Prison for Meth Conspiracy

(STL.News) – A man and woman who conspired to distribute methamphetamine were each sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison.

Adam Holbrook, 34, and Stephanie Holbrook, 33, from Sioux City, Iowa, received the prison terms after a September 23, 2019, and October 16, 2019, guilty pleas to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

At their respective plea hearings, both admitted that from about September 2018 through April 2019, they and others conspired to distribute more than three pounds of methamphetamine in Woodbury County, Iowa area. On four separate occasions they distributed nearly one pound of pure methamphetamine (in total) to an individual cooperating with law enforcement. Then on April 17, 2019, after Adam Holbrook helped arrange for a half-pound pound methamphetamine transaction, Stephanie Holbrook was caught with nearly a half-pound of pure methamphetamine.

Each were sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Adam Holbrook was sentenced to 61 months’ imprisonment. Stephanie Holbrook was sentenced to 90 months’ imprisonment. They each must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after their prison terms. There is no parole in the federal system. Both are being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until they can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and investigated by Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE