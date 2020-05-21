Simplifile Adds E-recording in 55 Eastern and Southern U.S. Jurisdictions

ATLANTA & PROVO, Utah (STL.News) Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that 55 recording jurisdictions in the eastern and southern U.S. have joined Simplifile’s e-recording network. Simplifile is part of ICE Mortgage Services, which applies technology and high-capacity infrastructure to make the mortgage process electronic and more efficient.

“As the need for e-recording becomes more pressing in our current climate, we welcome jurisdictions who are looking for ways to continue to deliver excellent service to their constituents. Document recording represents an important step in the closing stages of the mortgage transaction, and the ability to electronically submit and return mortgage documents for recording extends the value of digital mortgage efforts beyond the closing table,” said Paul Clifford, President of Simplifile. “These most recent additions to our ever-growing e-recording network have demonstrated their commitment to providing efficient service, as well as improving the document recording process and the real estate transaction as a whole through technology.”

