Simmons First National Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings

Pine Bluff, AR (STL.News) Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (the “Company” or “Simmons”) today announced net income of $77.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $47.7 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $29.5 million, or 61.9%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.68, an increase of $0.17, or 33.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Included in first quarter 2020 results were $965,000 in net after-tax merger-related and branch right-sizing costs as well as a $4.4 million after-tax gain associated with the sale of branches in south Texas.

Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $73.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $49.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an increase of $24.8 million, or 50.5%. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.65, an increase of $0.12, or 22.6%, from the same period in 2019.

“I am very proud of our team and their demonstration of our community banking values during these trying times,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. “Many of our associates could not work from home because they were serving our customers who needed our help.”

Makris continued, “On behalf of Simmons Bank, our customers, and the communities we serve, I would like to thank our healthcare professionals and other front-line workers, along with our federal, state and local officials, who have all responded quickly and with great care to the challenges presented by the pandemic. We believe we are well positioned to help our customers and communities as we come out of these unprecedented times. We have very strong liquidity and capital that we believe should assist Simmons once again in weathering critical economic times. The diversification in our risk profile along with a conservative risk appetite has helped to accommodate the needs of the communities we serve while providing value to our shareholders.”

