Siemens shares gain 1.02% as Sensex rises

Shares of . traded 1.02 per cent higher in Thursday’s session at 10:56AM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 2790.0 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 2818.75 and Rs 2779.35, respectively, during the session so far.

The stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 3136.8 and a 52-week low of 2023.15. About 3,459 shares changed hands on the counter so far.

Benchmark Nifty50 was up 106.15 points at 18373.4, while the BSE Sensex traded 347.21 points higher at 61857.79 at the time of writing of this report.

In the Nifty pack, 42 stocks traded the day in the green, while 7 were in the red.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4759.9 crore, up 9.75 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 4337.0 crore and up 9.21 per cent from the year-ago quarter. The company reported net profit of Rs 652.3 crore for the latest quarter.

Promoter Holdings



Promoters held 75.0 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs held 5.42 per cent and MFs 3.36 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 2581.81 on November 24, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 2855.08. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.