Shareholder Alert – Class Action Investigation – Netflix Inc.

Investor – Shareholder Alert – Law firm, Labaton Sucharow is investing Netflix, Inc. for potential violations of the federal securities laws

NEW YORK (STL.News) Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Netflix Inc. (“Netflix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NFLX) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

In after-hours trading on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Netflix shares fell more than 23% after the Company reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter.

Netflix previously told shareholders it expected to add 2.5 million net subscribers during the first quarter. However, analysts had predicted that number would be closer to 2.7 million.

The Company also said that it expects to lose another 2 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2022.

SOURCE: ClassActionDaily.com