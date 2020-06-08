Portland: Several Weapons Seized Related to Downtown Demonstrations

Portland, OR (STL.News) On June 7, 2020, at approximately 1:41 a.m., Officers assigned to Central Precinct were investigating a burglary on the 800 block of NW Couch Street. During their investigation, Officers contacted a subject believed to be involved in the crime.

While investigating, Officers noticed the subject was in possession of an umbrella with a knife blade attached to the end. The subject stated he got the umbrella at the demonstration downtown earlier in the evening. The umbrella was taken as evidence.

Later in the day, at approximately 3:07 p.m., Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) Officers assigned to Central Precinct initiated a traffic stop on the 200 Block of Southwest Taylor Street. During the traffic stop, Officers observed a gun inside the vehicle.

Several items, such as a bat and makeshift weapons from inside of the car were seized. NRT Officers determined the driver had concealed a spring-assisted knife in his pocket. During the investigation, Officers learned the driver had been part of the nightly demonstrations. NRT Officers determined the observed gun inside the car was a replica handgun. 21-year-old Dakota Lathrop was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

While many people have been demonstrating peacefully, we want to ensure demonstrators and community members take precautions and report any criminal acts that could injure others.

