FILE PHOTO: British Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt speaks on stage during the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville



LONDON (Reuters) – The leader of Britain’s House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, said on Monday that were “very serious matters as well as economic matters” in Prime Minister Liz Truss’s in-tray that have prevented her from appearing for a question in parliament.