Serial Bank Robber Jason G. Burgett Sentenced

(STL.News) – Matthew D. Krueger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on February 18, 2020, Jason G. Burgett (age: 43) of, Wisconsin, appeared in federal court in Green Bay and was sentenced to 164 months in federal prison, was ordered to pay full restitution, and serve three years on supervised release following the completion of his federal sentence, for Bank Robbery, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2113(a).

As a condition of the plea agreement, Burgett acknowledged that he was responsible for the following bank robberies throughout Wisconsin: the Farmers State Bank in the Town of Fremont on June 3, 2019, the Stephenson National Bank and Trust in the Town of Pembine on July 8, 2019, and the Citizens Community Federal Bank in the Village of Lake Hallie on July 15, 2019. Burget also acknowledged attempting to rob the Northern United Federal Credit Union in Escanaba, Michigan, on July 5, 2019.

While handing down his sentence, Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach noted Burgett’s lengthy criminal history, including two prior bank robbery convictions from the late 1990s. Judge Griesbach called the robberies “frightening offenses” and highlighted the “terror” the defendant’s actions inflicted on the bank employees. Judge Griesbach determined that protection of the public was an important concern.

The case was investigated by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Escanaba Public Safety Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

