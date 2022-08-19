U.S. Attorney Announces Sentences in Two Drug Distribution Cases

(STL.News) Two men were sentenced to federal prison in separate drug distribution cases this week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho.

Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls, Idaho, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 121 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills in the Magic Valley. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Smith to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to court records, between 2020 and 2021, Smith distributed large quantities of fentanyl pills in the Magic Valley. On three occasions, Smith sold another person fentanyl pills at a store parking lot in Twin Falls. In October 2021, police officers obtained a search warrant for Smith’s residence. Inside they found 5,578 fentanyl pills along with a 9mm handgun and large quantities of cash. In total, investigators seized $123,505 of drug proceeds from Smith’s residence. Officers also seized two vehicles which Smith had purchased with drug proceeds.

In a separate case, Heriberto Xavior Valencia, 24, of Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 120 months in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Valencia to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to court records, Valencia drove to Boise, on October 20, 2021, to sell another person a half pound of methamphetamine in exchange for $1,650. Less than three weeks after that sale, on November 5, 2021, investigators obtained information that Valencia was on his way back to Boise to sell additional controlled substances. With an arrest warrant in hand, investigators approached Valencia’s vehicle at a hotel parking lot in Boise.

Investigators executed the arrest warrant and searched the vehicle. In the vehicle they found approximately one and one quarter pounds of methamphetamine, one quarter pound of heroin, over 1,000 fentanyl pills, a jar of marijuana, and a loaded Glock pistol attached to a magnetic strip under the steering column of the vehicle, which Valencia was prohibited from possessing. In addition to the firearm and controlled substances, investigators found two children in the vehicle that had traveled with Valencia and two women from Phoenix to Boise.

“These significant prison sentences send a clear message to drug traffickers that they will be held responsible if they choose to distribute dangerous drugs to the people of Idaho,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.

The Smith case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Idaho State Police, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, and Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, which led to charges.

The Valencia case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force consisting of officers from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Boise Police Department, Meridian Police Department, and Nampa Police Department, which led to the charges.

The Smith prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The Valencia case was prosecuted by the Special Assistant United States Attorney hired by the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with funds provided by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program. HIDTA is part of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) created by Congress with the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988.

It provides assistance to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies operating in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions of the United States. Idaho is part of the Oregon-Idaho HIDTA. The Idaho HIDTA is a collaboration of local, multi-jurisdictional law enforcement drug task forces, and prosecuting agencies dedicated to addressing regional drug trafficking organizations that operate in Ada, Canyon, Bannock, Kootenai, and Malheur Counties.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today