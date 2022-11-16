Sensex settles at fresh life-time high; Nifty tops 18,400

Amid mixed global cues, the BSE Sensex closed at a record high on Wednesday, rising 108 points at 61,981, while its broader peer, Nifty50, ended above the 18,400 mark, driven by gains in Kotak Mahindra, HDFC twins, .

Both Sensex and Nifty also touched a fresh new 52-week high in intra-day trade.

As the domestic market has started to trade around the all-time high levels it is trending indecisively following the recent geopolitical tensions and weak performance by global counterparts, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at said.

“Although domestic macroeconomic indicators and FII inflows are favourable, given the high valuations, domestic markets can behave cautious in the short to medium-term. Rest of the other EMs look more attractive when the global market is attempting to bounce back after a long period of consolidation,” Nair added.

Among Sensex stocks, , HUL, Dr Reddy’s Labs, TCS, , , HDFC and were the top gainers in today’s trading session, rising about 0.5-2.5%. , Infosys, L&T, Infosys, and also ended higher.

On the other hand, , , NTPC, , , , and M&M closed in the red zone of the market.

Sectorally, the Nifty Metal dropped 1.94% and Nifty Media declined 1.44%, while Nifty Financial Services and Nifty IT closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 fell 0.90% and Smallcap50 decreased 0.68%.

“Nifty is witnessing narrow range trade over the last four sessions with the close over these days being in an 80 point band. It is now due for a large move, most likely on the lower side, although the high of this upmove is yet to be made. Nifty could trade in the 18,458-18,179 band for the near term,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged by 0.14% while China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.45% and South Korea’s Kospi decreased by 0.12%.

The Indian rupee declined against the US dollar on Wednesday on dollar demand from importers and weak Asian cues. The rupee declined 0.25% to 81.2975 per US dollar. While the Brent crude January futures rose 0.81% to $94.62 per barrel.

The dollar index, which tracks the movement of the greenback against a basket of six major world currencies, declined 0.47% to 105.89 level.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 2,081 stocks declined, 1,436 gained and 121 remained unchanged.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield ended at 7.2716%. The yield had declined for the last seven sessions, dropping by an aggregate of 22 basis points (bps), as traders booked profit after prices rallied for seven straight sessions.

