Sensex, Nifty at 52-week high: Are we at intermission before happy ending?

NEW DELHI: The rally in global equity markets following softer-than-expected US inflation data emboldened Dalal Street bulls on Friday, taking both benchmark indices – Sensex and Nifty – to 52-week high levels.

While Sensex rallied over 1,200 points to hit a 52-week high of 61,840.97, Nifty also hit a new 52-week high of 18,362.30. Sensex is now just 450 points away from hitting its all-time high at 62,245.43. Nifty Bank also hit a record high of 42,345.50.

Although trading higher, smallcaps and midcaps were yet to join the party.

As investors are now hoping for a less fearful Fed, Dalal Street veteran and star fund manager Nilesh Shah compared the situation to a movie.

“First part is a horror movie with rising inflation, rates & falling asset prices. For a happy ending, there will be a masala movie where rates and liquidity will support asset prices. Are we at intermission?,” Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mutual Fund, said in a tweet.

After the US inflation print – both CPI and core – came below expectations, analysts said the direction of the market is a foregone conclusion as the Fed might pause after one more hike of 50 bps.

“Bank and IT stocks are leading the rally now but midcaps and smallcaps are yet to join the party which shows that this rally has more legs. The next quarter’s earnings season is going to be very crucial for this rally to sustain,” Kranthi Bathini of Wealth Mills Securities told ETMarkets.

With Nifty showing resistance at 18,000-17,950 levels, technical analysts said the index needs to break above 18300-18350 for the rally to continue.

