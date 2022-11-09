Sensex falls! But these stocks rallied over 15% on BSE in today's trade

NEW DELHI: Several stocks rallied as much as 15% in Mumbai trading on Wednesday even as equity benchmarks, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, traded in the red amid brisk selling in frontline bluechip counters.

Stocks that surged in excess of 15% included, Magnum Ventures(20.0%), Ad-Manum Fin(20.0%), (19.98%), Ind-Swift Labs(19.96%), Khaitan(India)(19.95%), Batliboi(19.89%), Shree Steel Wire(19.88%), Ontic Finserve(19.78%), Facor Alloys(17.97%) and Smart Finsec L(17.3%).

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 151.6 points down at 61033.55, while the 50-share index, NSE closed 45.8 points down at 18157.0.

In the Nifty50 index, 15 stocks closed in the green, while 35 stocks ended in the red.

Meanwhile, stocks such as , Refex Industries, Khaitan(India), and hit their fresh 52-week high, while Pace E-Commerce ., , , Ltd. and Gautam Gems(PP)touched their new 52-week low in today’s trade.