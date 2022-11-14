Sensex falls! But these stocks gained over 10% on BSE

NEW DELHI: A number of stocks rose in excess of 10% on BSE as domestic equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, ended in the red on Monday.

These high-performing stocks that rallied more than 10% during the session included, Marathon Nextgen(12.97%), Sun Tech Over(12.66%), Sat Industries(11.36%), FIEM Industries(11.2%), Permanent Magnet(10.98%), Dhunseri Invst(10.68%), Dredging Corp(10.31%), (10.15%), GlobalSpace Techno(10.09%) and Tips Films Ltd.(10.0%).

The 30-share Sensex ended 170.89 points down at 61624.15, while the 50-share Nifty index closed 20.55 points down at 18329.15.

In the Nifty 50 index, 25 stocks ended in the green, while 24 stocks closed in the red.

Meanwhile, stocks such as , , , Ircon Intl. and hit their fresh 52-week high, while , , , Pace E-Commerce . and Intrasoft Tech touched their new 52-week low in today’s trade.