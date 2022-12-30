Sensex ends 2022 last day with a drop of 293 pts; Nifty settles at 18,105

After opening in the positive territory, Indian equity market closed in the red on the last trading day of 2022 with Sensex ending 293 points lower at 60,841, and Nifty50 dropped 86 points to settle at 18,105.

In 2022, Sensex ended 2,609 points or 4.48% higher at 60,841, and Nifty50 gained 751 points or 4.32% to settle at 18,105.

Meanwhile, the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE increased by Rs 16.43 lakh crore to Rs 282.44 lakh crore in the year.

From the Sensex pack, , , , ITC and were the top laggards, falling about 1-1.5%. L&T, , M&M, , and also closed with cuts.

On the other hand, , , , , and closed with gains.

“On the last day of a tumultuous year, domestic indices shed their early gains as negative signals from global peers pushed indices lower. Investors remained concerned over the economic outlook for the new year, underpinned by growing fears of recession,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at , said.

“The ongoing volatility is expected to be sustained in the near-term because of high interest rates and a slowing economy. We believe that value buying is the theme of 2023. Fair valuation, steady earnings, and a robust demand scenario will be the cutting parameters,” Nair added.

Sectorally, the Nifty FMCG fell 0.76% and Nifty Bank 0.61%. Metal, PSU banks, media, realty, consumer durables and oil & gas closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 increased 0.62% and Smallcap50 0.82%.

More to come….

