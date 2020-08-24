Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Israel. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed our nations’ ongoing efforts to counter Iran’s destabilizing influence in the region and the success of the Abraham Accords agreement, establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Secretary Pompeo reiterated that America’s commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering.

