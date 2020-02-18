Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Ethiopian President Sahle-Work

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Secretary Pompeo commended President Sahle-Work for her leadership in advancing landmark reforms and for her efforts to support women’s empowerment initiatives. The Secretary highlighted the importance of organizing free and fair elections in 2020 that are deemed credible by the Ethiopian people. Secretary Pompeo and President Sahle-Work also discussed opportunities for U.S.-Ethiopia bilateral cooperation.

