Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Maldivian Foreign Minister Shahid

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid to reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-Maldives relationship and discuss our growing bilateral cooperation on issues of regional and international concern, including joint efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Shahid reviewed the COVID-19 assistance the United States has provided to Maldives to date and continuing U.S. support. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Shahid discussed sustainable, transparent methods to advance economic development, including a range of bilateral and multilateral initiatives. The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact on issues of mutual concern and agreed to look for additional opportunities to advance the strong and growing U.S.-Maldives relationship.

