Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen yesterday. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Hun Sen discussed the long history of friendship the United States has offered to Cambodia, especially in the form of development aid since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations 70 years ago. The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed the importance of Cambodia’s sovereignty as well as ways to strengthen its democratic governance. Secretary Pompeo stressed the United States’ commitment in assisting Cambodia in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

