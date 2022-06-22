Secretary Blinken’s Travel To Germany for NATO Summits

Secretary Blinken’s Travel for the Germany-hosted Food Security Ministerial and the G7 and NATO Summits

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Germany on June 23 to join foreign ministers for the Berlin Ministerial Conference “Uniting for Global Food Security” on June 24. He will meet with the participants to advance global initiatives to address food insecurity, stemming from both Russia’s brutal, unprovoked war against Ukraine and the continued challenges posed by climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, other conflicts, and supply chain challenges.

On June 25, Secretary Blinken will travel to Schloss Elmau to join President Biden for the G7 Leaders’ Summit. G7 leaders will discuss a range of pressing global issues, including our unwavering support for a democratic, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine, economic and democratic resilience, tackling the climate crisis, development infrastructure, global health security, and the food and energy crisis caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Secretary will then travel to Madrid, Spain, for the June 29-30 NATO Summit. At the NATO Summit, Allied leaders will endorse a new Strategic Concept to guide NATO’s transformation over the next decade, from strengthening deterrence and defense to building resilience against transnational and hybrid threats, including cyber and climate, to deepening partnerships with like-minded partners in Europe and Asia in order to strengthen the rules-based international order.