Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indonesian Ministers

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Pandjaitan and Minister of Trade Lutfi

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan and Minister of Trade Mohammed Lutfi in Jakarta today. Secretary Blinken and the Ministers discussed steps Indonesia is taking to attract U.S. investment while also increasing bilateral trade between the two countries, as well as tackling the climate crisis. The Secretary and the Ministers agreed that increased economic ties will be essential for strengthening the U.S.-Indonesia strategic partnership.