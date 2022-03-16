Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to offer continued support to the people and government of Ukraine and to condemn the Russian Federation’s ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities, which have caused increasing civilian deaths. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop Putin’s war of choice. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ steadfast solidarity with Ukraine in defense against the Kremlin’s continued brutal aggression.