Secretary Blinken’s Call with South African Foreign Minister Pandor

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the negative ripple effects it is already causing to food security and prices for essential commodities in Africa. The Secretary underscored U.S. views on the need for a clear, unified international response to President Putin’s invasion to put a swift end to this crisis.