Secretary Blinken’s Call with Romanian Foreign Minister Aurescu

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu. They underscored the importance of Transatlantic unity in the face of the Kremlin’s brutal war against Ukraine. The Secretary emphasized the need for NATO Allies to continue to work tirelessly to support Ukraine’s efforts to defend against Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Romania’s tremendous welcoming of nearly 700,000 refugees from Ukraine. Both reaffirmed our steadfast support for the Ukrainian people and their historic fight for freedom, democracy, and the ability to chart their own course. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Aurescu highlighted the importance of our bilateral relationship as signified by the 25th anniversary of the United States-Romania Strategic Partnership.