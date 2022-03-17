Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. Secretary Blinken affirmed that the United States and Qatar are united in their efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s continued support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. The two also discussed Afghanistan and other important regional issues.