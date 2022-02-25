Secretary Blinken’s Call with Polish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday by phone with Polish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau to discuss Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine. Secretary Blinken strongly condemned Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine as a flagrant violation of international law and in contravention of OSCE principles and commitments. They two leaders pledged continued coordination to urge Russia to cease its military action against Ukraine immediately, withdraw its forces, and pursue diplomacy to avert further conflict.