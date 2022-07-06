Secretary Blinken’s Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The Secretary welcomed the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Pakistan and reaffirmed our joint goals for enhancing U.S.-Pakistan bilateral partnerships on economic stability, climate, and health. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed coordination to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, regional stability, commercial and people-to-people ties, and the devastating effects of Putin’s unprovoked war on Ukraine on food security in Pakistan and worldwide.