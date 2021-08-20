Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General

August 20, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.  Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg look forward to a virtual meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers on Friday, August 20.  The meeting will bring Allies together to discuss developments in Afghanistan and NATO’s efforts to ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of Allied personnel and our Afghan partners.  The Secretary and the Secretary General stressed that close coordination with our Allies and partners is essential in this undertaking as well as to plan for NATO’s path forward on engaging on Afghanistan.

