Secretary Blinken’s Call with Mexican Foreign Secretary Ebrard

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard following their conversations in Los Angeles during the Summit of the Americas. Secretary Blinken noted the coordination and collaboration between the United States and Mexico on shared challenges greatly supports our ability to make genuine progress on issues that matter most for our region such as migration, global food security, health, digital access, the climate crisis, and economic integration. He reiterated his appreciation for Mexico’s commitments to jointly address challenges in our hemisphere as expressed in the L.A. Declaration on Migration and Protection and the Agricultural Producers Declaration.

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Ebrard spoke about building on the momentum of the Summit through continued U.S.-Mexico engagement and discussed notional agenda items for President Lopez Obrador’s planned visit to the White House in July.