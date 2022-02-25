Secretary Blinken’s Call with Latvian Foreign Minister Rinkevics, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis, and Estonian Foreign Minister Liimets

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, and Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets. Secretary Blinken thanked the Baltic states for their steadfast support of Ukraine and for hosting U.S. and NATO forces. Secretary Blinken strongly condemned Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine and emphasized the importance of Allied unity for the strong, swift response to Russia’s aggression.