Secretary Blinken’s Call with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio

The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Di Maio discussed Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine and affirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine and others suffering from the effects of the war. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation to address global food insecurity.