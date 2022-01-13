Secretary Blinken’s Call with Icelandic Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thordis K. Gylfadottir. The Secretary congratulated her on her new role as Foreign Minister and emphasized support for the strong U.S.-Icelandic bilateral relationship. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed several shared priorities, including European security amid Russia’s military buildup, support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, combating the climate crisis, economic ties and investment, strengthening global human rights and gender equality, and deepening defense cooperation.