Secretary Blinken’s Call with Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Lipavsky discussed Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The Secretary emphasized the United States stands with all NATO Allies and also thanked Foreign Minister Lipavsky for the Czech Republic’s military assistance to Ukraine and their commitment to provide protection for those seeking refuge from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.