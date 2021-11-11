Secretary Blinken’s Call with AU High Representative Obasanjo

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday. Secretary Blinken expressed the strong support of the United States for President Obasanjo’s efforts to mediate among the parties to the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia. The Secretary and President Obasanjo discussed the urgent need for a halt to all military operations, negotiations on a cessation of hostilities without preconditions, and unhindered humanitarian access. The Secretary expressed his concern that the bellicose rhetoric on all sides of the conflict risks fueling intercommunal violence. The Secretary offered his appreciation for President Obasanjo’s continued work to find a sustainable peace for all Ethiopians.