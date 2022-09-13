Secretary Blinken’s Call with Albania Prime Minister

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Albanian Prime Minister Rama

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. Secretary Blinken condemned the reckless September 9 cyberattack against Albania’s border control systems, which follows Iran’s July 15 cyberattack on Albania. The Secretary emphasized the importance of U.S.-Albanian cooperation as NATO Allies on regional security.

