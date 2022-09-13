Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Albania Prime Minister

September 13, 2022
Maryam Shah

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Albanian Prime Minister Rama

The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.  Secretary Blinken condemned the reckless September 9 cyberattack against Albania’s border control systems, which follows Iran’s July 15 cyberattack on Albania.  The Secretary emphasized the importance of U.S.-Albanian cooperation as NATO Allies on regional security.

