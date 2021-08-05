Secretary Blinken’s Call with Abdullah Abdullah

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah today to reiterate the U.S. commitment to seek a just and durable political settlement that ends the war in Afghanistan. They discussed ways to accelerate peace negotiations and achieve a political settlement that is inclusive, respects the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities, allows the Afghan people to have a say in choosing their leaders, and prevents Afghan soil from being used to threaten the United States and its allies and partners. Both leaders deplored continuing Taliban attacks, loss of innocent Afghan lives and displacement of the civilian population, and underscored the widespread international condemnation of these attacks. Secretary Blinken and Chairman Abdullah pledged to remain in close contact going forward.