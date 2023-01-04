SEC charges former CFO of SPAC African Gold with fraud, embezzlement

Pgiam The former chief financial officer of African Gold Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AGAC), Strategic Metals Acquisition Corp. I and Strategic Metals Acquisition Corp. II has been accused by federal authorities of stealing more than $5M from the SPACs and their investors. The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday that it has filed a complaint against Cooper Morgenthau alleging that he embezzled funds from African Gold, later falsifying documents and lying to auditors to cover his tracks. The SEC also accuses Morgenthau of using money raised for Strategic Metals I and II to conceal his embezzlement activities, pay for personal expenses and invest in crypto assets and other securities. The SEC added that Morgenthau has consented to a judgment that bars him from serving as an officer or director of a publicly traded company. Monetary remedies have yet to be determined. Morgenthau is also facing criminal charges brought by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the SEC said. African Gold held its initial public offering in March 2021, raising $360M. The SPAC announced in late August that its board had terminated Morgenthau as CFO after discovering he had made improper withdrawals from its accounts and falsified documents. African Gold disclosed in an SEC filing in October that it had been cooperating with the investigation into Morgenthau’s activities.