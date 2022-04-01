SEC – Administrative Proceeding – Stockman Kast Ryan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed an Administrative Proceeding (File No. 3-20395) against Stockman Kast Ryan & Co LLP, Ellen S. Fisher, CPA, and David H. Kast, CPA (Respondents) for order making findings, imposing remedial sanctions, and a Cease and Desist Order pursuant to section 4C of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 203(k) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, and Rule 102(e) of the Commission’s Rules of Practice.

Stockman Kast Ryan & Co., LLP is a Colorado limited liability partnership and accounting firm registered with the PCAOB. Headquarters are in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Ellen S. Fisher, CPA, age 52, is a resident of Elbert, Colorado.

David H. Kast, CPA, age 69, is a resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

