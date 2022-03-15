SEC – Administrative Proceeding – Laurence G. Allen

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed an Administrative Proceeding against Laurence G. Allen of Greenwich, Connecticut

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed an Administrative Proceeding (File No. 3-20795) against Laurence G. Allen, Respondent, for Order Instituting Administrative Proceedings Pursuant to Section 15(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 203(f) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and Notice of Hearing.

Allen, 63 years old, resides in Greenwich, Connecticut. From at least 1999 through the present, Allen has been chief executive officer and managing member of NYPPEX, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the Commission. From at least 2004 to the present, Allen has been the managing principal of ACP Investment Group, the investment adviser to private equity fund ACP X, LLP. For a portion of the time, Allen engaged in the misconduct underlying the complaint described in the filing. Allen was a registered representative and investment advisor representative associated with a broker/dealer and an investment adviser, both registered with the Commission.

