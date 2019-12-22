SC Department of Corrections Released Arrest Warrant of Former Corrections Officer, Giselle Viviana Kensington-Moore

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrants today for Giselle Viviana Kensington-Moore, a former correctional officer at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville.

Kensington-Moore, 37, of Spartanburg, is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office for actions in 2018. Her charges involve having a sexual relationship with an inmate and giving birth to his child. She was fired in August 2018 for reasons unrelated to this case.

The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.