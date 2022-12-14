SBF denied bail, and U.S. senators take aim at FTX and crypto industry – CNBC

ShareShare Article via FacebookShare Article via TwitterShare Article via LinkedInShare Article via EmailCNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what’s ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today’s show, Kraken’s incoming CEO Dave Ripley reacts to the implosion of FTX and discusses what he believes is in store for the future of the industry.