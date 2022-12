Santander in FCA harassment and bullying probe

Santander in FCA probe: UK investment bank boss is accused of harassment and bullyingBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:54 EST, 22 December 2022 | Updated: 16:54 EST, 22 December 2022

Santander suffered another reputational blow after a UK investment bank boss was accused of harassment and bullying.The lender, owned by Spain’s Banco Santander, is being probed by the Financial Conduct Authority over allegations against chief risk officer Eduardo Consolini Bastida.It comes just months after Santander hired Gibson Dunn, a US law firm, to investigate staff who visited a London strip club. A UK investment bank, owned by Spain’s Banco Santander, is being probed by the Financial Conduct Authority over allegations against chief risk officer Eduardo Consolini Bastida.That probe has concluded and although no-one has been fired, the Mail understands disciplinary action – likely to include bonus cuts – has been taken.Bastida, 56, has been accused of making sexual jokes and inappropriate comments to female colleagues. Complaints, which involve at least three employees, span several years and include allegations of bullying. Santander has commissioned a review from Gibson Dunn into claims.

