Sanctions on Persons Involved in Illicit Drug Trade

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:
When transnational criminal organizations engage in drug and firearms trafficking, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, cybercrime, and money laundering, among other illicit activities, they threaten global public health, safety, and U.S. national security, while facilitating corruption that undermines the stability and security of partner nations. Today, we are taking significant steps to enhance our efforts to disrupt and deter transnational criminal activity globally.
For years, the United States has been in the grips of the worst drug epidemic in its history, driven by overdose deaths involving heroin and illicitly manufactured fentanyl and an increase in methamphetamine availability. Transnational criminal organizations are largely responsible for bringing these drugs and related violence to our communities. To counter this threat to the American people, President Biden has signed two new Executive Orders (E.O.) declaring a national emergency to deal with this epidemic and another formally establishing the U.S. Council on Transnational Organized Crime (USCTOC).
With these E.O.s, the President is taking decisive action to combat transnational criminal organizations. The USCTOC will leverage the resources of the Department of State and five other key departments and agencies to combat transnational organized crime more effectively, just as we are modernizing and expanding our ability to target drug trafficking organizations, their enablers, and financial facilitators. The Department of the Treasury’s first designations under this new E.O. will help disrupt the global supply chain and the financial networks that enable synthetic opioids and precursor chemicals to reach the United States while also disrupting the flow of opioids domestically.
As part of this effort, we are announcing reward offers under the Department of State’s Narcotics Reward Program (NRP) and Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP). Today’s rewards announcements complement the Department of the Treasury’s designation of 25 individuals and entities under the new E.O.
- The Department is offering rewards of up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Mexican individuals Ovidio Guzmán López, Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, Jesus Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, and Joaquín Guzmán López. All four are high-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartel and are each subject to a federal indictment for their involvement in the illicit drug trade. Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, and Jesus Alfredo Guzmán Salazar were also designated today by Treasury under the new E.O. If you have information about Ovidio or Joaquín Guzmán López contact +1-520-335-7315 or e-mail [email protected] If you have information about Ivan or Jesus Guzmán Salazar, contact +1-619-540-6912 via WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal, or via Threema: 2VBZFZTY or via SNAPCHAT: narco_tips.
- The Department is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of PRC national Chuen Fat Yip, charged in a five-count federal indictment for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to import a controlled substance, manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance knowing that the controlled substance will be unlawfully imported into the United States. This reward is also for information leading to the disruption of financial mechanisms of the Yuancheng Group, Yip’s transnational organized crime group. Yip was designated today by Treasury under the new E.O. If you have information, please contact +1-972-591-1326 via text, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, or by email at [email protected]
- The Department is offering rewards of up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of PRC nationals Fujing Zheng and Guanghua Zheng. Both are subject to a federal indictment and charged with numerous counts of manufacturing and distributing acetyl fentanyl, U44700, Dibutylone, 4-CL-PVP, ABD-FUMINACA for the purpose of unlawful importation. If you have information, please contact +1-323-761-0481 via phone, text, WhatsApp, or by email at [email protected]
To date, the NRP and TOCRP have helped bring over 75 transnational criminals and major narcotics traffickers to justice and paid more than $155 million in rewards.