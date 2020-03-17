San Francisco Issues New Public Health Order Requiring Residents Stay at Home Except for Essential Needs

Essential government services to remain open, such as transit, police, fire, and healthcare services, as well as essential stores like grocery markets, pharmacies, banks, and gas stations

Restaurants limited to take-out and delivery only; bars, gyms, and non-essential stores to close

San Francisco, CA (STL.News) San Francisco, California Mayor London N. Breed Monday announced that the Health Officer of the City and County of San Francisco has issued a Public Health Order requiring that residents remain in place, with the only exception being for essential needs. This measure is necessary to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community. The Order is effective as of midnight on Tuesday, March 17th and is effective until April 7th, 2020, or until it is extended.

“We know these measures will significantly disrupt people’s day to day lives, but they are absolutely necessary,” said Mayor Breed. “This is going to be a defining moment for our City and we all have a responsibility to do our part to protect our neighbors and slow the spread of this virus by staying at home unless it is absolutely essential to go outside. I want to encourage everyone to remain calm and emphasize that all essential needs will continue to be met. San Francisco has overcome big challenges before and we will do it again, together.”

The Order directs all residents to remain at their place of residence, except to conduct Essential Activities, Essential Businesses, and Essential Government Functions (defined below). When conducting an allowed activity, people must maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing from everyone other than household members.

All businesses, other than Essential Businesses and Essential Government Functions, are required to cease all operations. All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single family or living unit are prohibited, except for the exemptions listed below.

All travel, including but not limited to walking, biking, driving, or taking public transit is prohibited, except to perform Essential Activities, operate Essential Businesses, or to maintain Essential Government Functions. Individuals may go on a walk, get exercise, or take a pet outside to go to the bathroom, as long as at least six feet of social distancing is maintained. People riding on public transit must maintain at least six feet of social distancing from other passengers.

Homeless individuals are not subject to the shelter in place order but are encouraged to seek shelter, and the City will be working with the State, following up on the Governor’s announcement yesterday, to maximize available resources for the homeless population.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE DETAILS