San Antonio Resident Claims $5 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

AUSTIN, TX (STL.News) A San Antonio resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Premier Play. The ticket was purchased at Ray Ellison Enterprise Inc., located at 8630 W. U.S. Highway 90, in San Antonio. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of three top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game. Premier Play offers more than $200 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.26, including break-even prizes.

