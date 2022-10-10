Sam Tarry faces deselection vote in Ilford South constituency

The former shadow minister Sam Tarry faces an attempt to deselect him as an MP, amid deep tensions in the Ilford South constituency.

Tarry, a former senior trade union official who helped organise Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership campaign, will face the leader of Redbridge council, Jas Athwal, at a hustings on Monday night in front of members who could vote to oust him, after every local branch in his constituency voted to trigger the full reselection proceedings.

The result of the ballot is expected after the hustings, which begins at 7pm. If attempts to oust Tarry are successful, he will be the first Labour MP to be deselected in more than a decade.

Both sides have briefed they are confident of victory. Tarry’s allies say his campaign was boosted when he was sacked as a shadow transport minister in July after attending a picket line in support of RMT workers. Labour said the dismissal was down to remarks in interviews he conducted on the picket lines about pay inflation that were not party policy.

Athwal, a close ally of several Labour MPs including Wes Streeting, was favourite for selection for the Ilford South seat in 2019 but was suspended over an allegation of sexual harassment and suspended from the party shortly before the selection battle.

But Athwal was cleared of wrongdoing and claimed the complaint was malicious and his suspension politically motivated. Tarry then won the selection battle and went on to be elected with a majority of more than 24,000.

Tarry, who is in a relationship with Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said he had signed up about 300 volunteers to work for his reselection and said he would be running a positive campaign based on his record.

But he has also reported serious concerns about the conduct of the campaign against him to Labour HQ, alleging he has discovered “ghost members”, who have left the constituency or even died, have been contacted.

“Members know that in my time as an MP I’ve delivered far more than my predecessor ever did: they see how I take on the government, they are proud of me, proud of my stance on strikes and proud of my service as a shadow minister,” he said.

“This has been a really detailed campaign on the local and international issues that our residents really care about in the most diverse constituency in the country. They see my very clear track record in parliament, including new investment in the local hospital for radiology and paediatrics.”

Athwal’s allies said he was extremely confident that their campaign was organised enough to oust Tarry. The council leader has been backed by the Unison, Usdaw and Community trade unions.

Streeting, the shadow health secretary whose Ilford North seat borders Tarry’s, has been an outspoken supporter of Athwal, writing to local people that Athwal “understands our community because he lives here” and saying he has “looked on in horror at attempts by Jas’ opponents to smear Jas, the Labour council and members of the local Labour party”. The letter asks members to “draw a line under the past and move on”.

Speaking to the Guardian, Athwal said: “Today is about the future and choosing an MP who is local, vocal and visible, not using Westminster to raise their own profile but to bring about change for our community.”

He said his campaign drew on his track record as council leader, including on enforcement hubs and bringing Queen Mary’s medical school to the town centre. Like Tarry he also stressed his international priorities, including driving a van full of supplies to Ukraine and raising £150,000 for flood victims in Pakistan.