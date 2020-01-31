Sale of F-35 Aircraft to Poland

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States welcomes the Polish government’s decision to purchase 32 F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft worth $4.6 billion under the Foreign Military Sales program overseen by the U.S. Department of State. We commend President Duda, Prime Minister Morawiecki, and the Polish government’s commitment to continue modernizing Poland’s military through the acquisition of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft, which will improve Poland’s ability to provide collective and self-defense. We look forward to working with our NATO Ally Poland on this project and continuing to enhance our long-term strategic partnership.

