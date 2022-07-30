Salahudin Mitchell Sentenced for Distributing Fentanyl

Fentanyl Trafficker, Salahudin Mitchell Sentenced to Over 13 Years in Prison

A Sterling man was sentenced today to 162 months in prison for distributing fentanyl.

According to court documents, Salahudin Mitchell, 39, distributed fentanyl in the Petersburg area and elsewhere. In late 2020, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Virginia State Police, and Petersburg Bureau of Police became aware of Mitchell’s drug trafficking activities.

Between April 2021 and October 2021, a series of nine controlled purchases of fentanyl were made from Mitchell. In November 2021, Mitchell was arrested and a search warrant was executed for his residence. At that time, a distribution quantity of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine were recovered from inside his residence, along with cash and a scale used to weigh narcotics.

Mitchell pleaded guilty in March to one count of distributing more than 40 grams of fentanyl. In all, Mitchell was held responsible for distributing approximately 270 grams of fentanyl and 2 kilograms of heroin during the one-year time period that preceded his arrest.

In October 2021, Mitchell, who was previously convicted in federal court for conspiring to distribute cocaine and sentenced to 8 years’ imprisonment in the federal Bureau of Prisons, possessed and sold a Walther PPQ .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, despite being prohibited from possessing any firearms at all.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division; Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge for the DEA’s Washington Division; Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police, and Travis Christian, Chief, Petersburg Bureau of Police made the announcement after sentencing by Senior United States District Judge Henry E. Hudson.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Mastandrea-Miller prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today