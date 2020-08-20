Sacramento Police Department Receives Grant to Purchase External Defibrillators

Sacramento Police Department Receives Grant to Purchase Lifesaving Automated External Defibrillators

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) The Sacramento Police Department was the beneficiary of a Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant that allowed the department to purchase twenty-nine Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). These devices enable officers to administer lifesaving care to those experiencing cardiac emergencies, and this purchase will equip officers in the field for the first time.

Sacramento Police Officers frequently respond to medical aid calls and having access to AEDs is critical to maintaining the health of the community. Over the past six years, patrol officers were dispatched to an average of approximately 3,800 medical aid calls for service annually. While only a fraction of these calls involved a cardiac patient, AED’s will help further enhance the Sacramento Police Department’s mission to preserve life.

ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established the 501(c)(3) Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides funding resources, lifesaving equipment, prevention education, training, and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $50 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization by Charity Navigator, their highest designation. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors.

