Ryanair says no hit to bookings yet in wake of sterling fall



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Ryanair aircraft Boeing 737-8AS lands at Riga International Airport, Latvia July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo



(Reuters) – Ryanair (LON:) has not seen any impact on bookings in the United Kingdom in the wake of the recent fall in the value of the pound and increase in mortgage rates, but the market is likely to be challenging, a senior executive said.

“We’re not currently seeing an impact, but it would be foolish not to say that if interest rates are heading up and household bills are heading up, you’re going to have less money spent,” said Eddie Wilson, chief executive at Ryanair DAC, the largest airline in the Ryanair Group.